Bionano Genomics Announces Continued Expansion of European Business With Adoption of Saphyr at Three of Europe’s Largest Pediatric Hospitals in Spain, Italy and France

Leading children’s hospitals adopt Saphyr to improve the diagnosis and treatment of childhood leukemias

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced that its Saphyr system has been adopted through reagent-rental agreements by three renowned institutions in Spain, Italy and France: Niño Jesús University Children's Hospital in Madrid; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Gesù in Rome; and Necker–Enfants Malades Hospital in Paris. The three children’s hospitals aim to assess Saphyr’s potential for use in diagnosing childhood leukemias versus current standards of care, including karyotyping, chromosomal microarray and FISH.



“We are thrilled to have these leading healthcare institutions incorporate Saphyr into their practices. We believe their use and adoption of Saphyr through reagent-rental agreements is an important validation of our technology and a significant milestone for us as we aim to make Saphyr an essential component of the future of cytogenomic analysis of leukemias and solid tumors,” said Erik Holmlin, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Bionano. “Receiving a diagnosis of childhood leukemia is devastating for parents and families, and a comprehensive, fast and accurate molecular analysis of the genomic changes in the cancer cells can help doctors prescribe the most optimal therapies and contribute to faster patient recovery. With leading key opinion leaders at each institution using our technology to develop new diagnostics, we view this as a critical step towards improving outcomes for children with cancer worldwide.”

To date, Bionano has successfully driven adoption of its Saphyr system throughout some of the largest markets for medical research in Europe, including Germany, France, U.K. and Benelux. Based on the company’s track record of providing comprehensive assessments of leukemia via genome imaging, Bionano is now selling Saphyr in additional European markets. Through this expansion, Saphyr will be utilized in cutting edge clinical development programs at each adopting institution in an effort to replace traditional cytogenetic technologies.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano is a genome analysis company providing tools and services based on its Saphyr system to scientists and clinicians conducting genetic research and patient testing, and providing diagnostic testing for those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other neurodevelopmental disabilities through its Lineagen business. Bionano’s Saphyr system is a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. The Saphyr system is comprised of an instrument, chip consumables, reagents and a suite of data analysis tools, and genome analysis services to provide access to data generated by the Saphyr system for researchers who prefer not to adopt the Saphyr system in their labs. Lineagen has been providing genetic testing services to families and their healthcare providers for over nine years and has performed over 65,000 tests for those with neurodevelopmental concerns. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com or www.lineagen.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: use of Saphyr by the pediatric hospitals identified in this press release; our aim to make Saphyr an essential component of the future of cytogenetic analysis of leukemias and solid tumors; Saphyr’s ability to provide a comprehensive, fast and accurate molecular analysis of cancer cells, and the resulting improvements in patient treatment; and use of Saphyr in cutting edge clinical development programs adopting Saphyr. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive products; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts; the loss of key members of management and our commercial team; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS

Company Contact:

Erik Holmlin, CEO

Bionano Genomics, Inc.

+1 (858) 888-7610

eholmlin@bionanogenomics.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1 (617) 430-7577

arr@lifesciadvisors.com