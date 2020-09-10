Neumentum to Participate in the 18th Annual Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neumentum Inc., a pharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the way pain is treated – without opioids – today announced that Scott Shively, Chief Executive Officer at Neumentum, will host one-on-one investor meetings during the 18th Annual Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Friday, September 18, 2020.



About Neumentum: Addressing a National Health Emergency

Opioid use is considered a critical public health concern in the US. In 2018, 9.9 million people over the age of 12 reported misusing prescription opioid pain relieversi1, and opioids were involved in 46,802 overdose deaths2. Opioids also account for over 305,000 emergency department visits annually for non-fatal overdoses3. Despite these staggering statistics, and the frequently reported opioid-induced side effects such as nausea, vomiting, constipation and somnolence, 168 million prescriptions – over 51 prescriptions per 100 Americans – were written for opioids in 20184.

Neumentum is dedicated to becoming a leading non-opioid analgesic and neurology specialty pharmaceutical company with product candidates that have the potential to provide the benefits of safe and effective pain management, without the risks for abuse, misuse and diversion seen with opioids or the opioid-induced side effects including potentially life-threatening respiratory depression. Neumentum is led by a world-wide executive team of biotech and pharmaceutical industry leaders who have extensive experience in pain and neurology, from drug development through commercialization. For more information, visit www.Neumentum.com .

