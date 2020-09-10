Korea’s largest job search platform uses blockchain to verify applicants’ credentials

SaraminHR launches three new features to prevent job application fraud by using ICONLOOP’s decentralized ID (DID) technology

Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 10, 2020 -- ICONLOOP (www.iconloop.com), Korea's leading blockchain company, and SaraminHR (www.saramin.co.kr), Korea's largest job search platform, have announced the first full implementation of blockchain technology in the recruitment and staffing industry in South Korea. Earlier this year, the two companies signed an agreement to build and promote a blockchain-based decentralized identity (DID) ecosystem and related services.





On behalf of its corporate clients, SaraminHR provides end-to-end recruitment and staffing management services from sourcing the best candidates to providing a comprehensive evaluation report. With ICONLOOP's DID, SaraminHR aims to further enhance the credibility of job applications and recruiting processes by introducing three new features to its job search platform: Final Candidate Report Forgery Prevention, Certificate Forgery Prevention, and Offline Test Attendance Verification.





First, the Final Candidate Report Forgery Prevention feature enhances the security and transparency of job qualification exams and interview scores. After a candidate takes a job qualification exam and completes interviews, all scores are immediately and permanently recorded on a public blockchain network.





Second, the Certificate Forgery Prevention feature first requires all applicants to download and use ICONLOOP’s Zzeung (www.zzeung.id) mobile application to verify their identity. Then, the applicants can upload and link all their official certificates such as college diplomas and transcripts to their identity by using ICONLOOP’s digital certificate app called BROOF (www.broof.io). Through this process, the credibility of the applicants’ certificates are improved. In addition, applicants can conveniently submit verified certificates to various companies with only a few clicks. The blockchain technology that powers both of these applications ensures applicants’ privacy and security while providing the benefits of transparency and credibility to companies.





Lastly, the Offline Test Attendance Verification feature ensures no cheating is happening on physical test sites. Applicants are required to use ICONLOOP’s VisitMe (www.visitme.app) mobile application to check in to offline test sites, which uses QR codes for a quick and convenient process.





ICONLOOP and SaraminHR plan to open the features sequentially until December, starting with the Final Candidate Report Forgery Prevention feature in September.





"I am confident that the values ​​of reliability, transparency, and stability presented by blockchain will have a great impact on the recruitment market," said Kim Jong-hyup of ICONLOOP. “You will be able to feel practical convenience through first-hand experience.”







ABOUT ICONLOOP





ICONLOOP (https://www.iconloop.com/) is a leading blockchain technology company in South Korea. The company’s technology is used for real-world applications in banking, healthcare, government, and more. The Financial Services Commission (FSC) has approved ICONLOOP’s decentralized identity (DID) authentication service into the ‘Innovative Financial Services and Regulations Sandbox.’ Headquartered in Seoul, the company has approximately 140 employees and raised over $15 million in funding from Korea Growth Investment Corporation (K-Growth), Kiwoom Investment, Danal Holdings, K-Clavis Investment, TS Investment, Korea Asset Investment Securities, and Pathfinder H.







ABOUT SARAMIN

SaraminHR (https://www.saraminhr.co.kr/) is a Korea-based company providing human resource (HR) services. The Company operates two divisions: a job portal division, which provides a culture of communication between the job-openers and job-seekers, as well as an offline division, which provides total headhunting services through HR professionals, core HR database and headhunting management systems, company-customized outsourcing services, and more. SaraminHR also provides employment support services, such as job creation for Korean youths and delivering the hope of work through general recruitment support services.

COMPANY CONTACT: hello@icon.foundation Media Contact: Transform Group, icon@transformgroup.com