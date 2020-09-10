Adverum Biotechnologies to Participate in the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced that the company will present at the Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm PT.



A live webcast will be accessible under Events and Presentations in the Investors section of the company’s website. The archived webcast will be available on the Adverum website following the presentation for 30 days.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: ADVM) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is advancing the clinical development of its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com .

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Investors:

Myesha Lacy

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.

mlacy@adverum.com

1-650-304-3892

Media:

Cherilyn Cecchini, M.D.

LifeSci Communications

ccecchini@lifescicomms.com

1-646-876-5196



