Media advisory: Canada’s unions to respond to BC Supreme Court ruling

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At 12 p.m. PT, the BC Supreme Court will be handing down its decision on the constitutional challenge submitted by Dr. Brian Day of Cambie Surgery Centre in Vancouver.



The court decision will have major national implications for Canada’s public health care system.

Hassan Yussuff, President of the Canadian Labour Congress, will be available to comment on the decision at 3 p.m. ET, once it is released.

