Entasis Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced that Dr. Manos Perros, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 15th, the Cantor 2020 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 17th, and the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on September 22nd.



H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22 nd Annual Global Investment Conference: Date: Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 Time: 4:30 PM ET Cantor 2020 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference: Date: Thursday, September 17th, 2020 Time: 9:20 AM ET Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2495/37473 Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit: Date: Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 Time: 3:20 PM ET

A replay of the Cantor presentation will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the event. Additionally, Dr. Perros will hold 1-on-1 virtual investor meetings at the conferences. Investors attending the conferences virtually who are interested in meeting with Company management should contact their H.C Wainwright, Cantor, and Oppenheimer representatives.



About Entasis

Entasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis’ pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including sulbactam-durlobactam (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections) and ETX0462 (targeting Pseudomonas infections). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com .

Entasis Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Entasis’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during non-clinical or clinical studies, clinical site activation rates or clinical trial enrollment rates that are lower than expected and changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, failure of Entasis’ collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Many of these factors are beyond Entasis’ control. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Entasis’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” contained therein. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and except as required by law, Entasis assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Entasis Company Contact

Kyle Dow

Entasis Therapeutics

(781) 810-0114

kyle.dow@entasistx.com

Investor Relations Contacts

James Salierno

The Ruth Group

(646) 536-7028

jsalierno@theruthgroup.com