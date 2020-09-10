Cancer Genetics Announces Participation at the 22nd Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- RUTHERFORD, N.J., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CGIX), a leader in drug discovery and preclinical oncology and immuno-oncology services, today announced it will present at the 22nd Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference sponsored by H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC. The conference is being held virtually from September 14-16, 2020.



Event: 22nd Annual Rodman & Renshaw Global Investment Conference

Date: September 16, 2020

Time: 11:30am ET

Conference Details: www.rodmanevents.com

Cancer Genetics’ management team will provide an overview of the Company's business and scientific advancements during the live presentation and will be available to participate in one-on-one virtual meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. Management will also be available for virtual investor meetings outside the conference.

If you are an institutional investor and would like to attend the Company’s presentation, please click on the following link (www.rodmanevents.com) to register for the Rodman & Renshaw conference. Once your registration is confirmed, you will be prompted to log into the conference website and also be able to request a one-on-one meeting with the Company.

For further information about attending the Company’s presentation or to book an individual appointment with Cancer Genetics’ management, please contact Jennifer K. Zimmons, Ph.D., at +1 917.214.3514 or jzimmons@zimmonsic.com.

To see the full list of upcoming events where the Company intends to present or participate, please visit Cancer Genetics’ web site under Events & Presentations.

ABOUT CANCER GENETICS

Through its vivoPharm subsidiary, the Cancer Genetics offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages, valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies and academic research centers. The Company is focused on precision and translational medicine to drive drug discovery and novel therapies. vivoPharm specializes in conducting studies tailored to guide drug development, starting from compound libraries and ending with a comprehensive set of in vitro and in vivo data and reports, as needed for Investigational New Drug filings. vivoPharm operates in The Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International (AAALAC) accredited and GLP compliant audited facilities. For more information, please visit www.cancergenetics.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements pertaining to Cancer Genetics Inc.’s expectations regarding future financial and/or operating results, and potential for our services, future revenues or growth, or the potential for future strategic transactions in this press release constitute forward-looking statements.

Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to, statements that contain words such as “will,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates”) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in our attempts to adapt to the global coronavirus pandemic, achieve profitability by increasing sales of our pre-clinical services,, maintain our existing customer base and avoid cancellation of customer contracts or discontinuance of trials, raise capital to meet our liquidity needs, properly evaluate strategic options, and other risks discussed in the Cancer Genetics, Inc. Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, along with other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Cancer Genetics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Contacts:

Jennifer K. Zimmons. Ph.D.

Investor Relations

Zimmons International Communications, Inc.

Email: jzimmons@zimmonsic.com

Phone: +1.917.214.3514

