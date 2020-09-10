Caladrius Biosciences to Participate in Landmark’s 10th Annual Investing for Cures Virtual Forum

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse, not manage, disease, announced today that management will participate in Landmark’s 10th Annual Investing for Cures Virtual Forum being held September 16-17, 2020.



Presentation Details:

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 16th at 2:10 p.m. (EDT)

Presenter: David J. Mazzo, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer

Landmark's 10th annual Investing for Cures (“IFC”) brings together leaders in the intersecting worlds of Family Offices, high net worth investors, pharma, philanthropies, foundations, and prominent therapeutics companies to explore the changing parameters and latest innovative technologies transforming healthcare. A two-day virtual event, IFC will connect medical experts, exceptional companies and investors, creating both an ongoing dialogue and coalitions between these communities.

Based in Greenwich, CT, Landmark Angels was formed in 2008 with a core group of 25. Now numbering approximately 300, the roster includes accredited venture capital and private equity investors, high net worth investors, former executives of major corporations, successful entrepreneurs and prominent family offices, asset management and hedge funds.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse, not manage, disease. We are developing first- in-class cell therapy products based on the notion that our body contains finely tuned mechanisms for self-repair. Our technology leverages and enables these mechanisms in the form of specific cells, using formulations and modes of delivery unique to each medical indication.

The Company’s current product candidates include CLBS119, a CD34+ cell therapy product candidate for the repair of lung damage found in patients with severe COVID-19 infection who have experienced respiratory failure, for which the Company plans to initiate a clinical trial in the coming weeks as well as three developmental treatments for ischemic diseases based on its CD34+ cell therapy platform: HONEDRA® (formerly CLBS12), recipient of SAKIGAKE designation and eligible for early conditional approval in Japan for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (“CLI”) based on the results of an ongoing clinical trial; CLBS16, the subject of a recently completed positive Phase 2 clinical trial in the U.S. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction (“CMD”); and CLBS14, a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (“RMAT”) designated therapy for which the Company has finalized with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) a protocol for a Phase 3 confirmatory trial in subjects with no-option refractory disabling angina (“NORDA”). For more information on the company, please visit www.caladrius.com.

