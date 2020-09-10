Avid Bioservices to Participate in 18th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) (NASDAQ:CDMOP), a dedicated biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) working to improve patient lives by providing high quality development and manufacturing services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today announced that the company will participate in the 18th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference. The conference, which will take place September 14-18, 2020, is being conducted with a virtual format.



Details of the company’s participation are as follows:

18th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

Details: Avid management will participate in a fireside chat and 1-on-1 meetings

Conference Date: September 14-18, 2020

Fireside Chat Time/Date: 4:15 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, September 17, 2020

Format: Virtual Conference

A webcast of the fireside chat will be made available. To listen to the live webcast, or access the archived webcast, please visit: http://ir.avidbio.com/investor-events .

About Avid Bioservices, Inc.



Avid Bioservices is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on development and CGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides a comprehensive range of process development, CGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. With 27 years of experience producing monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, Avid's services include CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing and regulatory submissions support. For early-stage programs the company provides a variety of process development activities, including upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, testing and characterization. The scope of our services ranges from standalone process development projects to full development and manufacturing programs through commercialization. www.avidbio.com .

Contacts: Stephanie Diaz (Investors) Vida Strategic Partners 415-675-7401 sdiaz@vidasp.com Tim Brons (Media) Vida Strategic Partners 415-675-7402 tbrons@vidasp.com