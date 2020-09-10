Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Martin Babler to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., “Neoleukin” (NASDAQ:NLTX), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing sophisticated computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Martin Babler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Principia Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRNB), to the company’s Board of Directors.



Mr. Babler brings decades of experience in business and commercial development, marketing and leadership in the biopharmaceutical industry. Since joining Principia as CEO in 2011, he has helped build and advance the company’s team, scientific platform, and portfolio of therapeutic candidates for immune-mediated diseases. In August 2020, Principia and Sanofi entered into a definitive acquisition agreement valued at approximately $3.7 billion.

“Martin’s expertise in translating scientific innovation into commercial therapeutics and his experience building a platform-based biotechnology company will be valuable additions to the Neoleukin Board as we begin clinical development and continue to expand opportunities for de novo protein design,” said Jonathan Drachman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Neoleukin. “We are thrilled to have him join our distinguished Board.”

“Neoleukin’s de novo protein design represents a new approach to therapeutic development, and I’m extremely pleased to be joining the company at this exciting time,” said Mr. Babler.



Mr. Babler previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Talima Therapeutics from 2007 to 2011. Prior to this, Mr. Babler was a senior executive at Genentech including Vice President, Immunology Sales and Marketing. During his time at Genentech, he oversaw the Commercial Development organization and led the Cardiovascular Marketing organization.

Mr. Babler began his pharmaceutical industry career at Eli Lilly and Company with positions in sales management, global marketing and business development. He holds a Swiss Federal Diploma in Pharmacy from the Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich. Mr. Babler graduated from the Executive Development Program at the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.

Neoleukin is a biopharmaceutical company creating next generation immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation and autoimmunity using de novo protein design technology. Neoleukin uses sophisticated computational methods to design proteins that demonstrate specific pharmaceutical properties that provide potentially superior therapeutic benefit over native proteins. Neoleukin’s lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to improve tolerability and activity by eliminating the alpha receptor binding interface. For more information, please visit the Neoleukin website: www.neoleukin.com .

