Mersana Therapeutics to Present Updated Interim Data from the Ovarian Cancer Cohort of the XMT-1536 Phase 1 Expansion Study at the 2020 ESMO Virtual Congress

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that it will present updated interim data from the ovarian cancer cohort of the ongoing Phase 1 expansion study evaluating XMT-1536, its first-in-class ADC candidate targeting NaPi2b. These data will be presented in an on-demand e-poster display at the 2020 European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress and will be available beginning Thursday, September 17, 2020.

Details of the e-poster display are as follows:

Poster Title: Safety and Efficacy of XMT-1536 in Ovarian Cancer: A Subgroup Analysis from the Phase I Expansion Study of XMT-1536, a NaPi2b Antibody-Drug Conjugate

Abstract Number: 2365

Presentation Number: 836P

E-poster Available: Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. CEST (3:00 a.m. ET)



Mersana will also host a live conference call and webcast featuring study investigator, Erika Hamilton, MD, Director of the Breast Cancer and Gynecologic Cancer Research Program from the Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncology on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET. To access the call, please dial 877-303-9226 (domestic) or 409-981-0870 (international) and provide the Conference ID 5731456. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Mersana website at www.mersana.com .

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana’s lead product candidate, XMT-1536, is in the expansion portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study in patients with ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma. XMT-1592, Mersana’s second ADC product candidate targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, was created using Mersana’s customizable and homogeneous Dolasynthen platform and is in the dose escalation portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study. The Company’s early stage programs include a B7-H4 targeting ADC, as well as a STING-agonist ADC developed using the Company’s Immunosynthen platform. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana’s Dolaflexin platform to advance their ADC pipelines.

