Larimar Therapeutics to Present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that Carole Ben-Maimon, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 11:45 a.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of Larimar’s website, https://investors.larimartx.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days following the event.

About Larimar Therapeutics
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. The company’s lead compound, CTI-1601, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical program in the U.S. as a potential treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: https://larimartx.com.

Investor Contact:
John Woolford
Westwicke
john.woolford@westwicke.com
443-213-0506

Media Contact:
Gina Cestari
6 Degrees
(917) 797-7904
gcestari@6degreespr.com

