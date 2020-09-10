PETVIVO HOLDINGS, INC. HIRES DR. DAVID B MASTERS AS DIRECTOR OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

/EIN News/ -- ﻿ MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: PETV) an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical therapeutics for pets is pleased to announce that Dr. David B. Masters has extended his role with the company as its new Director of Science and Technology.



"We are very happy to have Dr. Masters greatly extend his efforts and provide his well-recognized expertise to further the overall mission of PetVivo.” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “Dr. Masters brings a wealth of knowhow experience to our product development and manufacturing team, not only as the creator/inventor of our base biomaterial and our therapeutic products, but also as an expert and innovator in the field of biomaterial science and regenerative medicine. Technology powers our strategy, and Dr. Masters’ proven leadership dramatically drives such a strategy to increase PetVivo’s enterprise value. As CEO/CTO of Gel-Del Technologies and as a principal investigator at Harvard Medical School and the Mayo Clinic, his efforts produced National Institutes of Health (NIH) awards totaling over six million dollars. Dr. Masters will extensively reinforce and advance our goals, thereby making PetVivo a leader in medical device technology and further enhancing the health and wellness of our pets."

As the Director of Science and Technology, Dr. Masters will lead teams throughout PetVivo’s Technology Group to refine the development of new commercial products and work hand in hand with the manufacturing team and licensing-partners to mass produce therapeutic products for global commercialization. Such efforts will include streamlining our technology development and commercial manufacturing processes for PetVivo’s vast toolbox of products, thereby enabling company growth through a strong competitive product pipeline.

"I am incredibly excited about increasing my efforts with PetVivo’s management team and participating in the journey to commercialize its proprietary product, Kush®, for the treatment of osteoarthritis, as well as advancing our revolutionary mucoadhesive drug and nutritional supplement delivery systems” said Dr. Masters. "My focus is always on making sure PetVivo’s product pipeline is realized through exceptionally functioning prototypes and perfected manufacturing procedures that lead to successful commercial products and beneficial licensing partnerships.”

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company focused on the licensing and commercialization of innovative medical devices for pets and pet therapeutics. PetVivo is leveraging investments made in the human medical device industry to commercialize therapeutics for pets in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than the more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals.

PetVivo's strategy is to commercialize proprietary products from human medical device companies specifically for the companion animal market. The company’s product pipeline includes seventeen animal and human therapeutics. A portfolio of eighteen patents protects the company’s products, production processes and biomaterials. PetVivo’s lead product, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs and horses called Kush® is scheduled for launch later this fiscal year.

The Company recently exclusively licensed its mucoadhesive technology to a strategic partner, Emerald Organic Products, Inc., for use of CBD in the human nutraceutical market. The Company will also be seeking additional licensing partners to commercialize its portfolio of proprietary human clinical therapeutics in large market sectors, including: cardiovascular, orthopedic, urology and aesthetics.

(All Press Releases Will Be Available for Viewing on the Web at www.petvivo.com )

CONTACT:

John Lai, CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email: info1@petvivo.com

(952) 405-6216

Forward-Looking commercial Statements:

The foregoing material may contain forward-looking statements. We caution that such statements may be subject to uncertainties and that actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Readers accordingly should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which do not reflect unknown or unanticipated events or circumstances occurring after the date of these forward-looking statements