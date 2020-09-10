Gain Therapeutics Announces Research Collaboration with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd to Advance Gain’s Lysosomal Enzyme Allosteric Regulator Program

Collaboration to Focus on Rare Genetic and Demyelinating Diseases, Including Lysosomal Storage Diseases

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc., (“Gain”) a biotechnology company focused on redefining drug discovery by identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites that have never before been targeted, today announced that it has entered into a strategic research collaboration agreement with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. for the research and development of structurally targeted allosteric regulators to restore functional activity of defective lysosomal emzymes in rare genetic and demyelinating diseases.



“We are pleased that a company as renowned as Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has seen the value in our program to develop oral treatments for rare genetic and demyelinating diseases, such as lysosomal storage diseases,” said Dr. Manolo Bellotto, President and General Manager at Gain. “Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma’s large-scale R&D capabilities and dedication to rare disease will enormously support acceleration of our research program as we apply Gain’s Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy (SEE-Tx™) platform to discover ‘first-in-class’ regulator molecules that can potentially prevent demyelination by improving lysosomal enzyme function, both by restoring mutant enzyme activity and protecting and enhancing wildtype enzyme activity. We are looking forward to advancing this research and getting another step closer to finding new options for children affected by these lethal disorders.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Gain and Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma will collaborate to identify and develop small molecules targeting allosteric sites in lysosomal enzymes for the treatment of rare genetic and demyelinating diseases.

Eric Richman, Chief Executive Officer of Gain, added, “Our technology enables a new frontier of medicines that target previously ‘undruggable targets’ which has the potential to address unmet medical needs of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system and metabolic disorders. Given the work that Gain Therapeutics has completed to date demonstrating its ability to identify key allosteric drug targets for the enhancement of mutated disease-causing enzymes, we believe there is strong potential for us to collaboratively develop leading drug candidates for the treatment of demyelinating lysosomal storage diseases, with the prospect of extending to other demyelinating diseases, as well. We look forward to a productive collaboration.”

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics is redefining drug discovery with its SEE-Tx™ target identification platform. By identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites that have never before been targeted, Gain is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain was originally established in 2017 with the support of its founders and institutional investors such as TiVenture, 3B Future Health Fund (previously known as Helsinn Investment Fund) and VitaTech. It has been awarded funding support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse. In July 2020, Gain Therapeutics, Inc. completed a share exchange with Gain Therapeutics, SA., a Swiss corporation, whereby GT Gain Therapeutics SA became a wholly owned subsidiary of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. For more information, visit https://www.gaintherapeutics.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered to be “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Gain) expected use of the proceeds from the Series B financing round; the market opportunity for Gain’s product candidates; and the business strategies and development plans of Gain. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those predicted include Gain’s ability to: make commercially available its products and technologies in a timely manner or at all; enter into other strategic alliances, including arrangements for the development and distribution of its products; obtain intellectual property protection for its assets; accurately estimate its expenses and cash burn and raise additional funds when necessary. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Gain does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contact:

Daniel Ferry

LifeSci Advisors

+1 617-430-7576

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:

Cait Williamson, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

+1 646-751-4366

cait@lifescicomms.com