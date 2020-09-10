Laboratory Automation Market to Grow Valuation of $8.42 billion by 2026
Increase in demand for automated laboratories across geographies with rise in popularity of laboratory automation equipment majorly drives the market growth.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report on the global Laboratory Automation market highlights that the market is expected to reach $4.88 billion by 2018, from $8.42 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers the current market size and forecasts along with Porter’s Five Forces analysis to help market players, stakeholders, startups, and investors to determine the current scenario and take further steps for the future. Drivers and opportunities for highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments would help in tapping into specific segment to achieve growth. Moreover, regional analysis would assist in expansion strategies for the market players and startups.
Laboratory automation is a multi-disciplinary innovative approach used in the laboratory to perform scientific experiments, carry out research, and execute analysis of different scientific materials.
Prime determinants of growth
Surge in number of research and development activities across the world and rise in adoption of laboratory automation systems fuel the growth of the global laboratory automation market. However, high initial investments required for automated products hinder the market growth. On the other hand, rise in demand for miniaturized process equipment and advancements in technology offer lucrative opportunities in the near future.
The equipment segment to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period
Based on product, the equipment segment held more than five-sixths of the total share of the global laboratory automation market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to rise in adoption of lab automation equipment in drug discovery & diagnostic laboratories, reduction in production fluctuations, and rise in demand for miniaturized process equipment. The research also analyzes the software and informatics segment.
The clinical diagnostics segment to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period
Based on application, the clinical diagnostics segment held the highest market share in the global laboratory automation market, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to availability of highly-specialized laboratories with advanced automation technology that perform number of analysis with improved efficiency, high quality, lower cost, reliability, and low power consumption in shorter time. However, the genomics solutions segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.0% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to rise in implementation of laboratory automation in genomics and surge in R&D activities.
North America to maintain its lion's share during the forecast period
Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share, holding more than two-fifths of the global laboratory automation market in 2018, and is expected to maintain the lion's share during the forecast period. This is due to presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, adoption of laboratory automation systems, and presence of trained medical professionals. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2026, owing to improvement in healthcare infrastructure, surge in number of hospitals equipped with advanced medical facilities, and the presence of developing R&D sector.
Leading market players
Agilent Technologies, Inc., BioMerieux SA, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Hamilton Robotics, PerkinElmer, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Siemens AG, Tecan Group Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Finding of The Laboratory Automation Market:
• On the basis of product type, the equipment segment held more than three-fourth share in the global market in 2018.
• On the basis of application, the genomics solutions segment exhibits fastest growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2019 to 2026.
• On the basis of end user, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries segment held largest market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.
• On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.
