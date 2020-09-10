CopperPoint Named One of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a western-based super regional commercial insurance company, announced it has been named one of Arizona’s Most Admired Companies for 2020 by AZ Business magazine and BestCompaniesAZ.



CopperPoint is one of 45 companies selected for this honor in recognition of excellence in workplace culture, leadership excellence, corporate and social responsibility, customer opinion and innovation. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company has 750 employees across its core 10 state western footprint and more than 350 Arizona-based employees.

“CopperPoint is proud to be honored along with this distinguished list of innovative and impactful companies,” said Marc Schmittlein, President and CEO, CopperPoint Insurance Companies. “As we continue to expand across the western United States, we remain committed to making an impact locally through our leadership in business and in the communities where we live and work. This award recognizes the value of our employees to the company’s success. I thank them for their dedication and responsive service to our valued business partners and customers, especially during these unprecedented times.”

“Most Admired Companies is the most comprehensive and prestigious annual corporate awards program in Arizona,” said Denise Gredler, founder and CEO of BestCompaniesAZ , who co-founded the Most Admired Companies program with the team from AZ Business magazine. “To win, a business must demonstrate excellence in its leadership, corporate culture, vision, innovation, customer relations, and community engagement through corporate social responsibility programs.”

Honorees were chosen by a selection committee comprised of AZ Business magazine’s editorial board, BestCompaniesAZ’s leadership team, and professionals from a wide range of industries rated and selected the most accomplished and prestigious companies in Arizona. The 11th Annual Most Admired Companies Awards will be presented in a virtual format on October 15, 2020.

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, www.copperpoint.com , is a western-based super regional commercial insurance company and a leading provider of workers’ compensation and commercial insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing 10 state footprint in the western United States, CopperPoint is in a strong position to meet the evolving needs of our brokers, agents and customers. It has $4.8 billion in total assets and an enterprise surplus of over $1.4 billion.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of CopperPoint Insurance Companies, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company and Alaska National Insurance Company. All companies are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best.

