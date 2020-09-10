CooperCompanies and Divisions Named One of Fortune’s Best Large Workplaces in Manufacturing and Production

CooperCompanies, CooperVision and CooperSurgical All Recognized by Fortune Magazine

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO) announced today that the company, along with its CooperVision and CooperSurgical divisions has been named one of Fortune's Best Large Workplaces in Manufacturing and Production.



“Being included on Fortune’s Best Large Workplaces in Manufacturing and Production List is a testament to our outstanding employees,” said President and CEO Albert White. “For both CooperVision and CooperSurgical, our manufacturing and production teams are the backbone of the businesses, ensuring we produce, maintain and deliver our products around the globe. In many ways, this award highlights the team effort across the organization from the products that our R+D teams invent and study, our M+A team’s purchase, our marketing teams promote, and our sales representatives sell.”

To determine the companies selected for this list, Fortune research partner Great Place to Work® analyzed responses from more than 160,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations in the Manufacturing & Production industry. Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions anonymously rating their employers, assessing workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors.

According to White, being on this list is indicative of the emphasis the company puts on cooperation: “Partnership is a key element of our DNA – not just with our customers but also with our employees. During these difficult times we have heard from so many of our customers that they feel like we are an integral part of their team. For example, over the past months we had customers calling desperate for product and our teams worked night and day to get them what they needed. Our team knows that at the other end of every request is a woman making an important decision about her health or a person who needs to see clearly.”

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is a global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their cultures and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Their benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the United States and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World’s Best lists published annually in Fortune. To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com.

About CooperCompanies

CooperCompanies ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE:COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in San Ramon, CA, Cooper has a workforce of more than 12,000 with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com .