MeridianLink’s LendingQB® Mortgage SaaS Browser-based LOS Announces Another Record Quarter in New Client Growth

Multiple Financial Institutions Experience Going-Live Within Two-Months

/EIN News/ -- Costa Mesa, CA, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MeridianLink®, developer of the financial industry's first multi-channel loan and new account origination platform, continues to gain tremendous traction with its LendingQB® product. The LendingQB browser-based, SaaS platform empowers lenders to surpass their goals by streamlining the mortgage lending process and delivering a world-class user experience.

In the second quarter of 2020, eight new LendingQB clients signed on with MeridianLink, choosing the mortgage loan origination platform over any other competitor offerings, recognizing LendingQB’s advantages in speed, flexibility, scalability, and ease-of-use.

Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union—an existing client of the MeridianLink's LoansPQ product—was so impressed with the team's ability to innovate and meet deadlines they added LendingQB into their RFP process to support their mortgage portfolio business. LendingQB's ability to customize the platform to accommodate various lending business models and their experienced staff set LendingQB apart from the competition.

"As a 25-year veteran in the financial services industry, I have been thoroughly impressed with the fact that LendingQB employs software engineers that truly understand the lending process," said Jason Ayres, assistant vice president-loan manager of the Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union. "This alone makes me feel more confident in the products they build, and their ability to innovate."

The new implementations highlight MeridianLink's leadership position in the financial services market space, prompting a continued demand for an alternative to the existing mortgage loan origination platforms.

"We continue to experience a demand for our mortgage loan origination system driven by LendingQB's flexibility to meet financial institutions goals and objectives", said Chris Maloof, chief product officer of MeridianLink. "The constant addition of new clients further proves that the LendingQB product, and the people who support its success, makes it more attractive compared to other loan origination systems on the market."

