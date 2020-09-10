Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hubbell Incorporated to Appear at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference

/EIN News/ -- Shelton, CT, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) today announced that Gerben Bakker, President and Chief Executive Officer, will appear at the Morgan Stanley Annual Laguna Conference.  The event will be webcast and is scheduled to begin at 1:30PM ET on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

The live audio of the event will be available and can be accessed by visiting Hubbell's Investor Relations section. You can also access this information by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu. The audio will be archived 24 hours after the event and can be accessed by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu, then selecting "Past Events".

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of high quality, reliable electrical and utility solutions for a broad range of customer and end market applications. With 2019 revenues of $4.6 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.


Dan Innamorato
Hubbell Incorporated
40 Waterview Drive
P.O. Box 1000
Shelton, CT 06484
(475) 882-4000

