Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,012 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,769 in the last 365 days.

ArborNature Construction and Demolition Debris Transfer Station Virtual Public Meeting - September 10, 2020 @ 6:30 PM

DHEC’s Bureau of Land and Waste Management (BLWM) will hold both a virtual public meeting and a virtual public hearing for the proposed ArborNature Transfer Station. These events are being held virtually using an online platform in a live-event setting. This platform allows public involvement in DHEC’s permitting process while following local and state guidelines for social distancing and avoiding large group gatherings. Interested persons can join the events remotely using a phone or computer. Anyone who plans to participate in either event should complete the registration form  prior to September 10, 2020.  Details for each event are provided below.

Access to each event will open at 5:30 pm on the day of the event.  An access link and instructions on how to join by phone or computer will be available on this page at that time.  We encourage log-in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of each event at 6:30 pm.  

The public meeting will be held on September 10, 2020, at 6:30 pm, and will be an informal conversation about the proposed transfer station. Participants will be provided with information about the proposed operation and DHEC’s permitting process. There will be an opportunity to ask questions and receive answers from DHEC staff.

You just read:

ArborNature Construction and Demolition Debris Transfer Station Virtual Public Meeting - September 10, 2020 @ 6:30 PM

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.