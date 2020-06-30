ArborNature Construction and Demolition Debris Transfer Station Virtual Public Meeting - September 10, 2020 @ 6:30 PM

DHEC’s Bureau of Land and Waste Management (BLWM) will hold both a virtual public meeting and a virtual public hearing for the proposed ArborNature Transfer Station. These events are being held virtually using an online platform in a live-event setting. This platform allows public involvement in DHEC’s permitting process while following local and state guidelines for social distancing and avoiding large group gatherings. Interested persons can join the events remotely using a phone or computer. Anyone who plans to participate in either event should complete the registration form prior to September 10, 2020. Details for each event are provided below.

Access to each event will open at 5:30 pm on the day of the event. An access link and instructions on how to join by phone or computer will be available on this page at that time. We encourage log-in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of each event at 6:30 pm.

The public meeting will be held on September 10, 2020, at 6:30 pm, and will be an informal conversation about the proposed transfer station. Participants will be provided with information about the proposed operation and DHEC’s permitting process. There will be an opportunity to ask questions and receive answers from DHEC staff.