Anastomosis Devices Market to reach US $3.2 billion by 2025- Global Insights on Trends, Strategic Initiatives, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Business Opportunities, Key Stakeholders and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

North America dominated the global anastomosis devices market in 2018, however Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest pace through 2025

The "Global Anastomosis Devices Market Size 2018, By Product (Surgical Staplers {Manual, Powered, Circular}, Surgical Sutures {Absorbable, Non-absorbable, Automated Suturing Devices}, Surgical Sealants & Adhesives {Natural/Biological, Synthetic), By Application (Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Others), By End-users (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) & Clinics), By Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global anastomosis devices market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2017, with the base year of estimation as 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global anastomosis devices market have been studied in detail.

The global anastomosis devices market is projected to reach an approximate value of USD 3.2 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4%. Increase in cardiac surgeries, rise in prevalence of gastrointestinal and cardiovascular disorders across the globe coupled with rapid technological advancements are major factors driving the global anastomosis market.

Anastomosis is a surgical connection made between parts of the intestine, adjacent blood vessels, or other tubular structures of the body. Surgical sutures or stapling devices are used to connect the two ends of the structures in order to form a new connection. Increase in volume of cardiovascular surgical procedures and colorectal surgeries performed globally are major factors augmenting the demand for anastomosis devices. Moreover, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cardiac disorders and gastrointestinal diseases across the globe are another factor driving the global anastomosis devices market. Anastomosis devices are majorly used in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, critical care settings, and clinics. Increase in demand for minimally invasive surgeries owing to faster recovery, shorter hospital stay and reduced costs is expected for robust market expansion in the coming few years.

The global anastomosis devices market has been segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. Based on product, the anastomosis devices market is segmented into surgical sutures, surgical staplers, and surgical sealants and adhesives. Surgical sutures are sub-categorized into absorbable sutures, non-absorbable sutures, and automatic suturing devices. Surgical staplers segment is further sub-categorized into manual, powered, and circular surgical staplers. Surgical sealants and adhesives segment is sub-classified into natural/biological and synthetic sealants and adhesives. Surgical staplers segment held majority of the market share in 2018. On the basis on application, the global anastomosis devices market is categorized into gastrointestinal surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries and others. Gastrointestinal surgeries held substantial share of the market in 2018 owing to numerous colorectal surgeries performed across the globe. Anastomosis products are majorly adopted in hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and clinics. Hospitals dominated the global anastomosis devices market in 2018 owing to increase in adoption of anastomosis devices during surgical procedures.

North America dominated the global anastomosis devices market in 2018. Increase in prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, high volume of coronary artery bypass surgery (CABG) procedures performed in the U.S. coupled with rapid adoption of advanced anastomosis devices are key factors likely to drive the growth of the market in the next few years. Growing cases of colon cancer and an increase in volume of cardiac bypass and cholecystectomy procedures performed in Europe are expected to propel the demand for anastomosis devices in the region. Asia Pacific will create immense growth opportunities in the future.

Major players operating in the global anastomosis devices market include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic plc, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG., Vitalitec International Inc., Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Novare Surgical Systems, Inc., CryoLife, Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc., and LivaNova PLC among others.

