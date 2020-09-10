Norseman Capital Ltd. Appoints Sean Hurd as CEO, David Robinson as CFO, and John Campbell Smyth as Chairman

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norseman Capital Ltd. (TSXV: NOC) (“Norseman” or the “Company”) announces that, effective as of September 8, 2020, it has appointed Sean Hurd as president and chief executive officer, David Robinson as chief financial officer, and Campbell Smyth as chairman of the board of directors. The Company thanks John William Barr for his service as chief executive officer and chairman. Mr. Barr will continue to hold his position as a director of the Company. The Company also thanks Mr. Simon Ma for his service as chief financial officer.



David Robinson – Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Robinson has over ten years of accounting and capital markets experience. He has provided audit, tax, and consulting services to private and public companies for a number of years at MNP LLP before moving to the Telus Pension Fund as a senior analyst, where he gained significant exposure to equity portfolio management and commercial lending. Mr. Robinson is currently the group CFO and a partner in Cronin Group, a natural resource focused merchant bank based in Vancouver, BC.

About Norseman Capital Ltd.

Norseman Capital Ltd. is a mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with properties located in the Province of British Columbia.

For further information, please contact:

Sean Hurd

Chief Executive Officer

T: (604) 505-4564

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward‐Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Such statements reflect the Company’s present views, future plans, objective or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. When used in this document, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Many risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of precious and base metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.