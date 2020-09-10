Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Zomedica Announces Presentation at Upcoming H.C. Wainwright Virtual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM), a veterinary health company creating point-of-care diagnostics products for companion animals, announced today that Robert Cohen, Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Stephanie Morley, President and Chief Medical Officer, will present at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Virtual Global Investment Conference. The presentation is scheduled for September 14, 2020 at 4:00 pm ET.

The slides to be presented by Mr. Cohen and Dr. Morley will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.zomedica.com the morning of the presentation.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica’s product portfolio will include innovative diagnostics and therapeutics that emphasize patient health and practice health. With a team that includes clinical veterinary professionals, it is Zomedica’s mission to provide veterinarians the opportunity to lower costs, increase productivity, and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
PCG Advisory Group
Kirin Smith, COO
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com
+1 646.863.6519
www.pcgadvisory.com

Media Contact:
Meredith Newman
mnewman@zomedica.com
+1 734.369.2555 ext. 119

