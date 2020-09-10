Human Capital Management Market 2020 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report has been prepared based on extensive research and analysis of the latest dominating trends in the market. The global Human Capital Management market has been studied and focus has been on the volume and value of the product/service as well as the manufacturing methods employed. It contains a brief overview of the competitive scene of the key players along with the market introduction and research objectives for the forecast period from 2020 to 2025. The report also presents the market size by observing the historical data and the prospects of the product/service. The economic indicators and the market research methodology have also been provided further in the global Human Capital Management market report.

According to this study, over the next five years the Human Capital Management market will register a 6.3%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 20220 million by 2025, from $ 15820 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Human Capital Management business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Human Capital Management market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Human Capital Management, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Human Capital Management market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Human Capital Management companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Talent Acquisition

Talent Management

HR Core Administration

HCM

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Healthcare

Financial Services

Government/Non-Profit

Retail/Wholesale

Professional/Technical Services

Manufacturing

Regional analysis:

The report provides a comprehensive regional analysis taking various aspects in to account. Here the key players have been identified understanding the strategies applied by them. In concurrence, the partnership level can be analysed, along with the associated factors or scopes to merge. Here the key markets like Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa has been taken in to account. The report makes prediction of the market up to 2025.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

SAP SE

IBM Corporation

Automatic Data Processing, LLC

Linkedin (Microsoft)

Oracle Corporation

Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Kronos, Inc.

Workday

Infor

Ceridian HCM, Inc.

Epicor Software

Workforce Software

Accenture

Cornerstone OnDemand

SumTotal Systems, LLC (SkillSoft)

Intuit

Ramco Systems

Sage

Paycom Software, Inc.

Zenefits

PeopleStrategy, Inc.

EPAY Systems

