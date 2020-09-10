Caps and Closures Market to reach US $62 billion by 2025 - Global Insights on Trends, Strategic Initiatives, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Business Opportunities, Key Stakeholders and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Asia Pacific accounted for a major Caps and Closures market revenue share and is projected to show similar trend over the forecast period

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Caps and Closures Market by Type (Plastic, Metal, Others), Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Automotive, Others) and by Region, Global Forecasts 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The market is further projected to reach nearly 62 billion by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of more than 5%.

Request a pdf sample at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1489

Increasing caps & closures application in-home care products and cosmetics industries are further expected to augment global market growth. Increasing demand in the pharmaceutical industry will drive global market growth further. Growing demand for childcare items will have a positive impact on the world market. Due to the superior properties and low cost, caps & closures are expected to rise faster than metal caps over the forecast period.

Concerns about biodegradability and plastic carcinogenicity are expected to impede the growth of the market during the projected period. Strict agency policies are expected to generate more business growth challenges. Caps and locks are the final packaging elements and the quality of food packaging is retained. This industry is, however, largely dependent on the raw material suppliers for production which is likely to hinder its growth potential.

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/caps-and-closures-market

Polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) that are used as raw materials have considerably fluctuating prices in the market. Because the cost of production is dependent on this raw material, manufacturers find it difficult to maintain constant output.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into plastic, metal, and others. Plastic caps and closure is projected to dominate the global caps and closure market. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Automotive, Others. The food and beverage sector dominated the category of end-user goods in 2018. Due to a growing variety of food & drink companies in both developed and developing world, it is expected to continue to dominate over the forecast period.

Are you looking for a DISCOUNT? If yes, then get in touch with us at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/1489

Key players involved in this industry include Global Closure Systems, Silgan Holdings, Reynolds Group Holdings, Crown Holdings, Berry Plastics Corporation, Berlin Packaging, Guala Closures Group, Manaksia Ltd., Alpha Holdings GmbH

Direct purchase the report at https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1489

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Market Outlook

Chapter 5. Caps and Closures Market by Type

Chapter 6. Caps and Closures Market by Application

Chapter 7. Caps and Closures Market by Region

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Chapter 10 Appendix

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.