Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market to reach US $2,581.3 million by 2026 - Global Insights on Trends, Growth Drivers, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Business Opportunities and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing regional market due to increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure in Japan, China, India and Australia, burgeoning medical tourism industry and so on

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Market Size 2019, By Component (Hardware, Software & Services), By Delivery Mode (On-premise & Cloud), By Application (Drug-drug Interactions, Drug Allergy Alerts, Clinical Reminders, Clinical Guidelines, Drug Dosing Support & Others), By Product (Standalone CDSS, Integrated CDSS) By Region and Forecast 2020 to 2026” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global clinical decision support system market is anticipated to reach a value of USD 2,581.3 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. The growth of this market is driven by critical factors such as growing support from private institutions, keen adoption by government, growing penetration of tools such as mHealth and big data and better ROI statistics.

Based on the components, the global clinical decision support system market has been classified into hardware, software and services. In base year 2019, services segment held a prominent share in the global market. The dominance of this segment is attributed to the incumbent nature of services in this market, which comprise activities such as installation, upgrade, maintenance etc. Furthermore, in terms of product types, the demand for integrated CDSS is the highest and the trend shall persist through the forecast period. Factors such as growing preference of hospitals and large scale healthcare institutions for integrated solutions including interconnected platforms and applications using a common database and interface is mainly attributed to this segment.

Adroit Market Research report on global clinical decision support system market gives a holistic view of the market from 2016 to 2026, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2016 to 2018, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2026. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global clinical decision support system market have been studied in detail.

Based on regional demarcation, North America is the global leader in the clinical decision support systems market. The significant share of the region is contributed by growing demand for sophisticated healthcare, increased preference of healthcare organizations for patient service and satisfaction and the pre-existing robust healthcare infrastructure. Another factor attributed to the dominance of North America is the growing need to contain healthcare expenditure in the region, along with the growing incidence of medical errors in healthcare administration.

The global clinical decision support systems market is consolidated with a limited number of players offering holistic products in the market. Some of the major players include McKesson Corporation, IBM, Philips Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Wolters Kluwer NU, Hearst Health, Elsevier B.V., Medical Information Technology, Inc., NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, Epic Systems Corporation and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

