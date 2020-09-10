Timely & Timeless Launches Clearance Sale of Discontinued Hermle Clocks and the Original Kieninger Clocks in Stock

The company is holding a huge clearance sale on a few discontinued Hermle hi-end items. Also for sale - the last original Kieninger clocks currently in stock.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Chicago-based Timely & Timeless announced today the official launch of its clearance sale of discounted Hermle clocks and Kieninger mechanical movements.

"Have you heard that Kieninger Germany is undergoing a major change? Yes, the iconic clock manufacturer has the new owner," said Paulina Hubli, spokesperson for Timely & Timeless. "While we are certain that a superior brand like Kieninger will continue manufacturing museum-quality pieces, no-one knows what would happen to Kieninger's current models."

Hubli explained that the clocks that her company has are available for immediate shipping from its US-based warehouse.

“Kieninger clocks tend to appreciate, so considering that these are the last of the last cocks, they are an excellent investment and the last chance to purchase a museum piece item from the original manufacturer,” emphasized Hubli.

"There is usually just one, maximum two pieces of each left," Hubli revealed, before adding, "If you want the original Kieninger (a 100 plus year German hi-end manufacturer), manufactured under the original family ownership, this is your very last chance."

Hubli went on to reiterate that this could also be the last chance on a few select discontinued hi-end Hermle models.

"This is your chance to pick up one of these clocks at a fraction of the original price," Hubli said. "There is only one of each left, and when they are gone, they are gone forever."

As an authorized dealer of the world's most exquisite clocks, expectations, according to Hubli, are high that it will provide exceptional customer service, merchandise expertise, and an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction.

"We strive to meet and exceed those expectations continuously," Hubli stressed. "We take great pride in our reputation for excellence. And we know that our reputation is on the line each and every time we talk to a customer or sell a new Kieninger, Sternreiter or Hermle clock."

For more information, please visit https://timelyandtimeless.com/blogs/blog and https://timelyandtimeless.com/pages/about-the-timely-timeless-team.



About Timely & Timeless Exquisite Clocks Emporium

As an authorized dealer the world's most exquisite clocks, expectations are high that we will provide exceptional customer service, merchandise expertise, and an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction.

Paulina Hubli

Timely & Timeless Exquisite Clocks Emporium

6650 N. Northwest Hwy, Suite 213

Chicago, IL 60631 USA

Phone: 1-800-390-4067

Source: Timely & Timeless