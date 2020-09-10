Mietubl released Screen protector for iPhone 12
Although there are still many speculations about the new iPhone, Mietubl recently released the screen protector.GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, 中国, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to September, the day when the new iPhone release is getting closer.
Rumors suggest that the iPhone 12 will have a more traditional design, and the chip will use the next-generation A14 chip. Therefore, it could be increased performance and reduction in power consumption. The storage will have 64 GB, 128 GB, and 256 GB options.
As the first iPhone to support 5G, the new iPhone may start at $649. Although there are still many speculations about the new iPhone, there is not much suspense about the screen protector. Reliable sources have claimed that the new iPhone will have three different screen sizes of 5.4 inches, 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches. And the iPhone 12 screen protector is now available.
As a leading tempered glass screen protector company in China，Mietubl recently released 0.3 mm HD clear tempered glass screen protector, 9H silk-printed screen protector and SUPER D tempered glass screen protector for iPhone 12 .
Apple’s official website announced the new iPhone will be released at 10 am on September 15th.. Will you interested in this year’s Apple press conference.
Peter Lin
GUANGDONG MIETUBL HOLDING DEVELOPMENT CO.LTD
+86 150 1878 4319
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter