Electromedical Technologies and Nazarbayev University to Launch Phase I Research Program to Define Potent Electrical Frequencies Through Animal Models

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electromedical Technologies, Inc. ( OTC: EMED ) (the “Company” or “Electromedical Technologies”), a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of bioelectronic devices designed to relieve chronic, intractable and acute pains by using frequencies and electro-modulation, is pleased to announce the launch of a Phase 1 research program in collaboration with Nazarbayev University to identify the most effective electrical frequencies for driving physiological responses in animal models.



Matthew Wolfson, Founder and CEO of Electromedical Technologies, explained, “We will be tapping into the revolutionary potential of electro-modulation with this Phase 1 study. The core objective is deciphering the physiological impact of a wide range of electrical frequencies in animal models. Explicit animal research will be instrumental in validating effective electrical frequencies. Our unique research program will establish a platform for enhancing electro-modulation.”

Management notes that the Company’s investment in this animal research program will advance the science of electro-modulation and accelerate the development of its applications in healthcare. Building a strong scientific foundation today will enable powerful advances in the technology of electro-modulation in the near future.

The Company’s research team is being led by Professor Dos D. Sarbassov, a renowned expert in cell signaling with intensive postdoctoral research training at the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research (MIT). Dr. Sarbassov also worked for many years as Faculty of the Molecular and Cellular Oncology Department at MD Anderson Cancer Center (widely viewed one of the foremost oncology centers in the US). In 2019, Dr. Sarbassov joined Nazarbayev University to develop a cutting-edge biomedical research program.

“Our studies of electro-modulation are in a process of transition from a simplified cell culture to the animal model system,” commented Dr. Sarbassov. “A key question is to determine if changes in cell signaling induced by specific alternating electrical fields will be sufficient to lead to physiological changes in organism. We will study effects of electro-modulation on the insulin-dependent glucose uptake, pro-inflammatory or stress-dependent cytokine secretion, hypertension, tumor growth and viral infection in mammalian animal models. Regulation of the physiological responses by electro-modulation will provide a leverage for corrections of disease related physiological defects. The proposed Stage I studies in the animal models will place a foundation for clinical applications of electro-modulation in the Stage II of our research and development program in collaboration with Electromedical Technologies. Our research work by opening the door for electro-modulation in healthcare will contribute substantially to a precision medicine of tomorrow.”

About Nazarbayev University:

Nazarbayev University (NU), established on the initiative of the first President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2010, is the country’s flagship academic institution with aspirations to become a global-level research university. This is the first university in Kazakhstan which is guided by the principles of autonomy and academic freedom. Located in the capital of Kazakhstan, NU is a research university with growing international renown combining education, research and innovation on a state of the art 21st-century campus. NU scholars conduct research in many fields, and seek to expand human knowledge through innovation, analysis, and collaboration. Within ten years since its inception, NU has become a leading research university in Kazakhstan. NU research is supported by the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, local and international organizations, and is carried out in the Schools, Research Centers and Institutes. Please visit Nazarbayev University website https://research.nu.edu.kz/en/ to find comprehensive information on the NU research activities and profiles of faculty and researchers.

About Electromedical Technologies

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Electromedical Technologies, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medical device manufacturing company initially focused on the treatment of various chronic, acute, intractable and postoperative pain conditions. Through university collaboration agreements the company is working to develop a comprehensive research program in defining the effects of electro-modulation on the human body by studying the impacts of electrical fields in cell signaling and effects on virus assembly and immune responses with the goal of improving human well-being. The company’s current cleared product indications are for chronic acute post-traumatic and postoperative, intractable pain relief.

Our animal studies do not involve any human testing, and are not related to our current products. We are conducting this research to augment and advance the science of electro-modulation in healthcare. The United States Food and Drug Administration has not reviewed or approved our animal research studies

For more information, visit www.electromedtech.com .

