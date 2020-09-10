Toka Awarded World Bank-Financed Contract to Strengthen Moldova’s National Cybersecurity Readiness

Project will modernize mobile device and data security for the Government of Moldova

/EIN News/ -- TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toka, the cyber capacity-building company trusted by government, law enforcement, and security agencies, has been selected for an assignment under a World Bank-financed project to identify public sector cybersecurity gaps in Moldova and recommend a strategy to improve readiness.



“An economy cannot function effectively without critical cyber defense infrastructure, which is why we support the Government of Moldova’s efforts to modernize service delivery, improve responsiveness to civil society, and increase efficiency,” said Sandra Sargent, senior digital specialist at World Bank. “Moldova has already made significant progress in modernizing information and communication technology, and this project will build on those reforms to advance EU progress requirements.”

Within the last decade, the Government of Moldova launched a public sector digital transformation and modernization of public services initiative to re-engineer and digitize services in order to improve their efficiency, quality, and accessibility. As these reforms are being implemented, mobile device and data transfer security for public-sector officials has become an urgent priority. Over the next nine months, Toka will define a strategy for the secure management of government information and data on mobile devices. The framework will strengthen cybersecurity for civic officials who use personally-owned devices to conduct government operations.

“The coronavirus pandemic and the necessity for people to work from home and be able to access government services from home make it even more important to have a secure way to run and deliver these services via mobile devices,” said Yaron Rosen, President and co-founder of Toka. “We are proud to partner with the Government of Moldova and World Bank to bring this essential service.”

This arrangement with the Government of Moldova under the World Bank-financed project is the third such contract won by Toka; previously, the company received World Bank funding to assist the Governments of Nigeria and Ghana. In addition, Toka received Inter-American Development Bank funding to provide a cyber design strategy for the Government of Chile.

This project will be led by Toka’s Vice President of Strategic Projects, Nir Peleg, who previously served as the Head of the R&D Division in the Israeli National Cyber Directorate where, among other things, he led the design and implementation of the national CERT-IL.

Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, Toka was founded by leaders with unparalleled experience in the government, military, and corporate worlds. The Toka team includes members who have worked at the highest levels of Israel’s national cybersecurity ecosystem, spearheading the development of Israel’s National Cyber Agency, the first of its kind in the world. Its founding team includes: retired Brig. Gen. Yaron Rosen, former Chief of Israel Defense Forces Cyber Staff; Alon Kantor, former Vice President of Business Development for CheckPoint; and Kfir Waldman, former CEO of cyber and mobile companies Kayhut and Go Arc.

Toka helps trusted government, law enforcement, and security agencies keep citizens safe and defend against terror and crime by developing cutting-edge and lawful intelligence-gathering tools and advising governments on building an integrated cyber defense. Toka’s software platforms are simple to use, scale quickly, and offer complete operational control to enable smarter, faster, and efficient investigations and operations. By empowering agencies with these intelligence capabilities, Toka helps governments maintain a technological edge to enhance their operational effectiveness and save lives. Founded by leaders with unparalleled experience in the strategic, defense, and corporate worlds, Toka is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, and backed by investors such as: Andreessen Horowitz, Eclipse Ventures, Entrée Capital, and Dell Technologies Capital. For more information, visit tokagroup.com.

