Fast Food Market is Generating Revenue of $931.7 Billion by 2027, at CAGR 4.6% Growth Rate
Increase in number of fast food restaurant/trucks, adoption of tech-away ordering systems, and rise in demand for international cuisines drive the global marketPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast Food Market by Type (Pizza/Pasta, Burger/Sandwich, Chicken, Asian/Latin American Food, Seafood, and Others) and End User (Food-Service Restaurants, Quick Service Restaurants, Caterings, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027."According to the report, the global fast food market garnered $647.7 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $931.7 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027.
Covid-19 scenario:
During the coronavirus pandemic, consumers are avoiding outside food to protect themselves from the infection.
Restaurants, food trucks, and hotels have been closed due to the global lockdown.
Many countries have eased off the lockdown and restaurants have opened only for takeaways and home delivery.
Change in consumer tastes and preferences, increase in number of fast food restaurant/trucks, adoption of online ordering systems, and increase in demand for international cuisines drive the growth of the global fast food market. However, high setup cost and growth in health concerns hinder the market growth. On the other hand, fast paced lifestyle of consumers looking out for convenient food products and increase in fast food outlets create new opportunities in the coming years.
Get Detail Analysis – Download Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1820
Based on product type, the Asian/Latin American food segment accounted for nearly one-fourth of the global fast food market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to change in life style of consumers and inclination toward traditional food products. However, the burger/sandwich segment is estimated toportray the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027. Hectic lifestyle and busy schedule of consumer, and convenience &ease of availability of fast food drives the growth of the segment.
Based on end user, the quick service restaurants segment contributed to the highest market share with more than two-fifth of the global fast food market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to increase in sale of fast food through online platforms.
Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share based on revenue, holding for more than two-fifth of the global fast food market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in number of health concern consumers due to hectic busy lifestyle in this region. However, LAMEA is estimated to generate the fastest CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027. This is attributed to increase in investments by small and midsized food manufacturing companies in fast food industry.
Top Key Players: Auntie Anne's, Inc., Domino’s Pizza, Inc., Hardee's Restaurants LLC., Jack In The Box Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC.,Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc., Firehouse Restaurant Group, Inc., Mcdonald’s, and YUM! Brands, Inc
Enquire For More Details: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1820
Key findings of the study
• The fast food market size was valued at $647.7 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach $931.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.
• By type, the Asian/Latin American food segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
• In 2019, by end user, the quick service restaurants segment held the highest share, accounts for 42.59% of the global fast food market share.
• In 2019, U.S. was the most prominent market in the North America region and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period.
Related Reports:
Frozen Food Market: Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027
Food Flavors Market: Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027
About Allied Market Research:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn