The Global Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Diagnostic) Market Is Growing At 8.29% CAGR To 2023

The Business Research Company’s Global Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Diagnostic) Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global respiratory devices and equipment (diagnostic) market is expected to decline from $6.09 billion in 2019 to $5.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4.65%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The respiratory devices market size is then expected to recover and reach $7.37 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 8.29%.

The increasing prevalence of various respiratory diseases contributed to the global respiratory devices and equipment market’s growth by increasing the use of diagnostic devices and equipment for diagnosis and treatment. Diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are more prevalent in the geriatric population. COPD is a type of obstructive lung disease that results in long-term breathing problems. According to the United Nations (UN), the global geriatric population was 962 million in 2017. Also, the Global Burden of Disease Study reported a prevalence of 251 million cases of COPD globally in 2016. In Canada, 3.8 million people over the age of one are living with asthma and 2 million are living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in 2018, both of which can impact a person’s ability to breathe. Thus, the increased number of such cases has surged the demand for diagnostic devices and equipment, therefore driving the respiratory devices and equipment market growth.

Companies in the respiratory medical device industry are increasingly investing in portable and wireless diagnostic respiratory devices. The trend is being driven by the ease of handling, cost-effectiveness, advanced features of these devices, and their suitability for use at home care organizations. Innovative technology-enabled portable respiratory devices are being launched into the market, which unlike traditional devices, can be used for immediate diagnosis of vital signs, for example, the patients’ respiratory rate and the pulse rate. For instance, in 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration approved MediPines Corporation’s non-invasive portable medical device, which provides clinicians with real-time pulmonary parameters and insights to support rapid triage and treatment decisions for respiratory conditions.

The respiratory devices and equipment (diagnostic) market consists of sales of diagnostic respiratory devices and equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture respiratory devices and equipment. Respiratory devices and equipment are used in the diagnosis of respiratory disorders such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

