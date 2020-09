UV Disinfection Equipment Market Comprehensively Growing at 17.1% CAGR with Value of $5.7 Billion by 2027

UV disinfection equipment

Global UV Disinfection Equipment Market 2020-2027: Business Development Strategies and Product Experts Ideas by Industry Giants

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global UV disinfection equipment market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $5.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027. Ultraviolet (UV) disinfection is a non-chemical process whereby a pathogen, within a liquid or gaseous medium or on a surface, is exposed to a dosage of ultraviolet radiation near the peak of germicidal effectiveness to deactivate pathogen's DNA, such that the pathogen is unable to reproduce.The increasing concern to provide safe drinking water in emerging nations is a driver for the market. Since UV is considered the safest water treatment option, it is expected that it would be used by emerging nations like India and China for water treatment. Moreover, UV disinfection is an environmentally friendly treatment method compared to chlorine, which leaves behind chemical by-products in water, and is also cost effective than disinfection methods such as ozonation and ultrasonic treatment. These factors are expected to increase the demand for UV disinfection equipment and eventually drive the growth of the market. In addition, in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic outbreak the demand for UV disinfection equipment has been surged for surface disinfection application to stop the transmission of corona virus by avoiding the manual clean practices. By application, the UV disinfection equipment market is segmented into water treatment (municipal, residential, and commercial), wastewater treatment, air treatment (healthcare facilities, residential & commercial, and bio terror agents), food & beverage disinfection, and surface disinfection. The water treatment segment is expected to grow as UV light has become a widely accepted equipment to treat water being extremely efficient methodology to kill harmful microorganisms or to make their cellular functions inactive. Water treatment by UV equipment is suitable for different residential and commercial applications such as water treatment can be used in agriculture for irrigation, dairy, and livestock, and for residential and municipal drinking water and swimming pools and spas. Water treatment by UV equipment is suitable for different residential and commercial applications such as water treatment can be used in agriculture for irrigation, dairy, and livestock, and for residential and municipal drinking water and swimming pools and spas.By end use industry, the UV disinfection equipment market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment is expected to grow as residential ultraviolet water disinfection equipment provide safe household potable water for drinking, cooking, and bathing. Household disinfection systems are useful for treating well and spring-fed water. It utilizes UV-C energy to inactivate pathogens without adding anything to water. This system leaves no aftertaste, no chemicals, and no harmful by-products making it a better choice for residential purpose. By component, the UV disinfection equipment market is classified into UV lamp, controller unit, quartz sleeve, reactor chamber, and others. The controller unit segment is expected to grow as controller unit manages the overall electrical output of the UV lamp used in the UV disinfection equipment and powers the lamp to produce UV-C light to disinfect water.By marketing channel, the UV disinfection equipment market is categorized into direct marketing and indirect marketing. The direct marketing segment is expected to grow as direct marketing channel helps sellers to reach potential customers for products like UV disinfection equipment.Region-wise, the UV disinfection equipment market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounts for a major UV disinfection equipment market share owing to the growing concerns associated with environmental and health impacts of disinfection, chemical and biological contaminants as by-products in wastewater and supply water, which are the key opportunities to drive this market in future. In addition, growing demand for automated UV-C light-based surface disinfection systems across the healthcare industry in the U.S. amid COVID-19 pandemic outbreak is anticipated to drive the growth of the UV disinfection equipment market across the North America.Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the UV Disinfection Equipment Market @Covid-19 Analysis:• The demand for UV disinfection equipment for air treatment is anticipated to surge during the COVID-19 pandemic. Air-conditioning systems used in offices can be breeding grounds for corona virus and can distribute the virus throughout the room particularly if they are not cleaned regularly. To effectively deal with COVID-19, UV-C germicidal lamps can be installed in ventilation ducts to clean the air passing through them. As the air flows through the air conditioning system, UV-C can suppress the formation of mold in the air conditioning system and help reduce viruses and bacteria, preventing them from multiplying.• Offices and commercial institutions are the important part of economy and can’t be under lockdown forever. Post COVID-19 working at offices may not remain the same and there will be implementation of hygienic practices. This is expected to increase the demand for UV-C lamps for disinfection of surfaces.• The demand for UV disinfection equipment from food and beverages industry is expected to surge during the COVID-19 outbreak. The government of various countries have exempted food and beverage industry from lockdown and have placed it in daily essential category. Due to this the demand for UV disinfection equipment from this industry is expected to increase for liquid sweetener disinfection, chlorine and ozone destruction, and surface disinfection.• The demand for UV disinfection system from the healthcare industry is expected to surge during the pandemic due to growing need for surface disinfection in hospitals. Owing to this, the demand for automated UV disinfection system has been surged as this system consist of high-powered UV lamps that emit UV-C rays and can be operated with minimal human intervention. In addition, this system is of a convenient size and easily portable from one room to another, and disinfects the surface without directly touching the objects.