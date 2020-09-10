Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (09 September 2020)

COVID-19 Update: A total of 21736 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 1990 new cases. Regrettably, we report 82 more COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 15168.

Click the link to view the full report: https://bit.ly/32h7zK5

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).

