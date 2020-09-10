Coronavirus - African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,321,736) deaths (31,902), and recoveries (1,059,337)
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,321,736) deaths (31,902), and recoveries (1,059,337) by region:
Central (55,578 cases; 1,050 deaths; 47,944 recoveries): Burundi (466; 1; 374), Cameroon (19,604; 414; 18,448), CAR (4,736; 62; 1,825), Chad (1,048; 79; 931), Congo (4,891; 83; 3,887), DRC (10,324; 260; 9,523), Equatorial Guinea (4,990; 83; 4,479), Gabon (8,621; 53; 7,618), Sao Tome & Principe (898; 15; 859).
Eastern (147,794; 2,924; 80,494): Comoros (456; 7; 415), Djibouti (5,391; 61; 5,327), Eritrea (341; 0; 295), Ethiopia (61,700; 966; 23,054), Kenya (35,460; 607; 21,557), Madagascar (15,520; 206; 14,243), Mauritius (356; 10; 335), Rwanda (4,460; 21; 2,325), Seychelles (137; 0; 127), Somalia (3,371; 97; 2,738), South Sudan (2,555; 49; 1,294), Sudan (13,437; 833; 6,730), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (4,101; 46; 1,876).
Northern (258,298; 9,188; 184,523): Algeria (46,927; 1,575; 33,379), Egypt (100,403; 5,577; 80,689), Libya (20,462; 324; 2,329), Mauritania (7,186; 161; 6,521), Morocco (77,878; 1,453; 59,723), Tunisia (5,417; 96; 1,862), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 20).
Southern (693,691; 16,249; 604,726): Angola (3,092; 126; 1,245), Botswana (2,002; 8; 493), Eswatini (4,936; 97; 4,077), Lesotho (1,164; 31; 568), Malawi (5,653; 176; 3,624), Mozambique (4,764; 28; 2,763), Namibia (9,108; 93; 4,640), South Africa (642,431; 15,168; 569,935), Zambia (13,112; 300; 11,839), Zimbabwe (7,429; 222; 5,542).
Western (166,375, 2,491; 141,650): Benin (2,194, 40; 1,793), Burkina Faso (1,476; 56; 1,118), Cape Verde (4,473; 43; 3,914), Côte d'Ivoire (18,815; 119; 17,770), Gambia (3,293; 99; 1,460), Ghana (45,313; 283; 44,188), Guinea (9,848; 63; 9,068), Guinea-Bissau (2,245; 38; 1,226), Liberia (1,313; 82; 1,195), Mali (2,898; 128; 2,267), Niger (1,178; 69; 1,099), Nigeria (55,632; 1,070; 43,610), Senegal (14,102; 293; 10,176), Sierra Leone (2,067; 72; 1,622), Togo (1,528; 36; 1,144).
