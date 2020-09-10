Tooling Market : Key Companies Profile, Market Size, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure and Forecast 2019 to 2026
Europe serves as the productive region with diverse industry verticals significantly investing in automotive and manufacturing industries.PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many competitive players are investing in the automotive sector, which is anticipated to boost the demand for machine tools and dies & molds; thereby, boosting the growth of the tooling market. The automotive segment is projected to generate the highest market revenue during the forecast period, owing to increased installation in the automation industry.
According to the report, the global tooling industry garnered $200.8 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $368.5 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2026. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the drivers & opportunities, top investment pockets, top winning strategies, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and wavering market trends.
Access Full Summary of Report:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tooling-molds-market
Rise in consumption of consumer electronics and electrical devices, progress of the renewable energy industry, and growth in focus on product customizations for the automotive products drive the growth of the global tooling Market.
The developments in automation and penetration of IoT in the manufacturing process of tooling are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the tooling market. The automation facilities provide better productivities and enhanced product qualities, which also develop the quality of the end product.
Based on geography, Europe accounted for nearly two-fifths of the global tooling market revenue in 2018 and is projected to lead the trail by 2026. This is because Europe produces and consumes tools for the large automotive industry located in Germany, France, and Italy. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 9.0% till 2026.
Download Sample PDF (228 Pages with More Insight):https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2539
Based on product type, the dies and molds segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the global tooling market share in 2018 and is expected to dominate during 2019–2026. This is due dieing and molding is the most utilized production technique for the manufacturing of important automotive and aerospace parts.
Leading market players-
• Doosan Machine Tools
• Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.,
• Omega Tool Corp
• Bharat Forge, Carlson Tool & Manufacturing Corp.,
• Parpas S.p.A (GRUPPO PARPAS)
• Yamazaki Mazak Corporation.
• Unique Tool & Gauge Inc.
• Samvardhana Motherson Group
• Sandvik AB
Based on end-user, the automotive segment held the lion's share in 2018, garnering more than two-thirds of the global tooling market. The segment holds the maximum share due to considerable growth in the manufacturing of automotive vehicles all over the globe. At the same time, the electronics and electrical segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 11.6% by 2026.
To Speak with Our Research Expert:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/2539
Key Findings of the Tooling Market :
• In 2018, the dies & molds segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue.
• The automotive segment is expected to be the largest customer for the tooling market players globally.
• Asia-Pacific is projected to be one of the most dominant regions and is expected to witness a high growth rate during the tooling market forecast period.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141
International: +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/
About Allied Market Research:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn