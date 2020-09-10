Digital Asset Management Market Will Generate $5,287 million By 2023, Growing at a Healthy CAGR, Report

Digital Asset Management Market

The global digital asset management market is growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2017 to 2023.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Objective of the Digital Asset Management Market report is to depict the trends and upcoming for Digital Asset Management Industry over the forecast years. In Digital Asset Management Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2017 to 2023 mulling over 2016 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.The global digital asset management market was valued at $1,928 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $5,287 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2017 to 2023. This is attributed to increase in need for advanced and real-time digital content management solutions and services among end-user industries.Access Full Summery Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/digital-asset-management-market Increased need for collaborative digital workflow especially for marketing applications has encouraged end-user industries to invest on enhanced digital asset management solutions and services. Furthermore, rise in need to meet the regulatory compliance and efficient data integration are estimated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. However, high initial cost associated with the deployment of digital asset management solutions and lack of skilled professionals are some of the factors that are expected to hamper the market growth.The IT segment dominated the market in 2016, whereas the marketing segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. This is attributed to growth in adoption of real-time digital asset management solutions among marketing departments of end-user industries to assist sales department with up-to-date content.Get sample report for more details: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2331 Region wise, North America dominated the market, in terms of expenditure on digital asset management solutions and services, owing to high penetration of digital technologies among end-user industries. Moreover, the market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 16%, owing to increase in awareness among end-user industries about benefits of adoption of digital asset management solutions.The global digital asset management market is characterized by the presence of international market players. These companies tend to expand their market presence by adopting strategies, such as product, strategic alliance, and acquisitions. Some of the key players operating in the digital asset management industry include ADAM Software NV, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard (HP), IBM Corporation, Northplains Systems, Opentext Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Widen Enterprises.Inquiry more about this report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2331 Top Impacting Factors Such as –1. Collaborative Workflow2. Regulatory Compliance3. High Initial Investment4. Lack of Skilled WorkforceKey Findings of the Digital Asset Management Market:• The service segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.• The IT segment dominated the digital asset management market with around 40% market share in 2016.• North America was the highest contributor in the overall digital asset management market in 2016; however, in terms of growth, the market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest rate.• U.S. led, in terms of expenditure on digital asset management solutions and services in 2016.Other Reports Such As Enterprise Content Management System Market Expected to Reach $94,094 Mn by 2023About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

