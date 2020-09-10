Sales Force Management (SFM) System Market 2020 Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, September 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:
Introduction
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Sales Force Management (SFM) System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Sales Force Management (SFM) System, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Sales Force Management (SFM) System market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Sales Force Management (SFM) System companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Key Players of Global Sales Force Management (SFM) System Market =>
• Salesforce.com, Inc.
• SugarCRM
• Microsoft Corporation
• Oracle Corporation
• Creatio (Formerly Bpm'online)
• SAP SE
• INFOR, INC.
• Aptean, Inc.
• CRMNEXT
• Zoho Corporation
• Pegasystems, Inc.
• Infusion Software, Inc.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Cloud
On-premise
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
BFSI
Retail
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
Manufacturing
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Sales Force Management (SFM) System market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Sales Force Management (SFM) System market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Sales Force Management (SFM) System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Sales Force Management (SFM) System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Sales Force Management (SFM) System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global Sales Force Management (SFM) System Market
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Sales Force Management (SFM) System by Players
4 Sales Force Management (SFM) System by Regions
5 Americas
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Sales Force Management (SFM) System Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Salesforce.com, Inc.
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Sales Force Management (SFM) System Product Offered
11.1.3 Salesforce.com, Inc. Sales Force Management (SFM) System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Salesforce.com, Inc. News
11.2 SugarCRM
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Sales Force Management (SFM) System Product Offered
11.2.3 SugarCRM Sales Force Management (SFM) System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 SugarCRM News
11.3 Microsoft Corporation
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Sales Force Management (SFM) System Product Offered
11.3.3 Microsoft Corporation Sales Force Management (SFM) System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Microsoft Corporation News
11.4 Oracle Corporation
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Sales Force Management (SFM) System Product Offered
11.4.3 Oracle Corporation Sales Force Management (SFM) System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Oracle Corporation News
11.5 Creatio (Formerly Bpm'online)
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Sales Force Management (SFM) System Product Offered
11.5.3 Creatio (Formerly Bpm'online) Sales Force Management (SFM) System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Creatio (Formerly Bpm'online) News
11.6 SAP SE
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Sales Force Management (SFM) System Product Offered
11.6.3 SAP SE Sales Force Management (SFM) System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 SAP SE News
11.7 INFOR, INC.
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Sales Force Management (SFM) System Product Offered
11.7.3 INFOR, INC. Sales Force Management (SFM) System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 INFOR, INC. News
11.8 Aptean, Inc.
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Sales Force Management (SFM) System Product Offered
11.8.3 Aptean, Inc. Sales Force Management (SFM) System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Aptean, Inc. News
11.9 CRMNEXT
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Sales Force Management (SFM) System Product Offered
11.9.3 CRMNEXT Sales Force Management (SFM) System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 CRMNEXT News
11.10 Zoho Corporation
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Sales Force Management (SFM) System Product Offered
11.10.3 Zoho Corporation Sales Force Management (SFM) System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Zoho Corporation News
11.11 Pegasystems, Inc.
11.12 Infusion Software, Inc.
12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables
NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
