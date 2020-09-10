Coronavirus - Gambia: Daily Case Update as of 9th September 2020
Active cases: 1,734 New cases: 18 New tests: 109 Total confirmed: 3,293 Recovered: 1,460 (+36) Deaths: 99 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
There were 1,048 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,582 in the last 365 days.
Active cases: 1,734 New cases: 18 New tests: 109 Total confirmed: 3,293 Recovered: 1,460 (+36) Deaths: 99 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.