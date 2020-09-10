Virtual open house Sept. 24 to discuss 2021 M-22 project in Frankfort

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have an informational open house meeting to provide an update on coordinated plans between MDOT and the City of Frankfort to replace underground utilities and the pavement on M-22.

WHO: MDOT Traverse City Transportation Service Center (TSC) staff Interested residents, commuters and business owners

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 4 - 5 p.m.

WHERE: Microsoft Teams Virtual Public Meeting

To join by phone without using Internet, call 248-509-0316

Conference ID: 457 183 800#

How to attend a Teams public meeting

In areas with limited Internet access, copies of the meeting transcript and presentation are available by mail. Call 517-335-4381 or e-mail MonsmaM@Michigan.gov to request a copy.

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please call 517-335-4381 to request at least seven days before meeting date.

BACKGROUND: The City of Frankfort plans to replace some of its underground utilities beneath M-22. Following that work, MDOT will replace the pavement on that section of M-22.

Project map

Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Please submit public comment by Oct. 1, 2020.

Provide your comments and questions using the the online comment form, by mail, e-mail or phone to MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or:

Monica Monsma MDOT Environmental Services Section Van Wagoner Transportation Building 425 West Ottawa St. PO Box 30050 Lansing, MI 48909 517-335-4381