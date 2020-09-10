Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: Donation of COVID-19 equipment to Sierra Leone for COVID-19 response

Ambulance & life-saving COVID-19 equipment, including oxygen concentrators & test kits, donated by African Development Bank Group & World Health Organization (WHO)to strengthen Sierra Leone's response. Minister of Health receives supplies, thanking partners for ongoing support.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

