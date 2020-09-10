Coronavirus - Sierra Leone: Donation of COVID-19 equipment to Sierra Leone for COVID-19 response

Ambulance & life-saving COVID-19 equipment, including oxygen concentrators & test kits, donated by African Development Bank Group & World Health Organization (WHO)to strengthen Sierra Leone's response. Minister of Health receives supplies, thanking partners for ongoing support.
