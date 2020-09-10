Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Traffic Fatality: 4500 Block of Benning Road, Southeast

Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality that occurred on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast.

 

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 12:32 pm, the driver of a 2012 Infiniti G37x was travelling at a high-rate of speed southeast bound and lost control of the vehicle in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The vehicle struck a light pole, then a utility pole causing the vehicle to overturn. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined the driver displayed no signs consistent with life and was pronounced dead. The driver remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 26-year-old Denico Lindsey, of Southeast, DC.

 

