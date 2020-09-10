Persons of Interest Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of Rittenhouse Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying persons of interest in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, in the 1400 block of Rittenhouse Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:46 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded property. The suspects took property then fled the scene.

The persons of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/FjM0Rka7FaM

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.