Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4200 Block of 7th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in the 4200 block of 7th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 2:49 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the 800 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast, for the report of sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, in the 4200 block of 7th Street, Southeast. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 23 year-old Keith Rawlings, of Glenarden, MD.

On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Major Violator Section’s Fugitive Unit transported 20 year-old Kyree Fields, of Laurel, MD, to the Homicide Branch, where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed. Fields has been previously arrested, on two separate occasions, for Felon in Possession of a Firearm.