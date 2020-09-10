Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,044 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,581 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4200 Block of 7th Street, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, July 26, 2020, in the 4200 block of 7th Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 2:49 am, members of the Seventh District responded to the 800 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast, for the report of sounds of gunshots.  Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim inside of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, in the 4200 block of 7th Street, Southeast. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and determined that the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

 

The decedent has been identified as 23 year-old Keith Rawlings, of Glenarden, MD.  

 

On Wednesday, September 9, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Major Violator Section’s Fugitive Unit transported 20 year-old Kyree Fields, of Laurel, MD, to the Homicide Branch, where he was charged with First Degree Murder while ArmedFields has been previously arrested, on two separate occasions, for Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 4200 Block of 7th Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.