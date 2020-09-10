Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Overturned Tractor-Trailer On I-495 In Montgomery County

Maryland State Police News Release

(ROCKVILLE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a tractor-trailer crash that closed multiple roads Wednesday evening in Montgomery County.

Shortly after 9:40 p.m., the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack received the reports of an overturned tractor-trailer on the outer loop of Interstate 495 prior to Bradley Boulevard. According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of the tractor-trailer told troopers that he lost control of his vehicle going around a left curve causing it to strike the left concrete barrier and overturn.

The tractor portion of the vehicle then fell onto the northbound lanes of I-270 below. The driver of the tractor-trailer refused medical treatment at the scene. No other injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The outer loop of I-495 Is shut down at Old Georgetown Road and the two right lanes of I-270 were closed because of the crash. Traffic is being diverted at that location. Expect traffic delays for several hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communication, 410-653-4236 or msp.media@maryland.gov

 

