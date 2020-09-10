St. Johnsbury Barracks - DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A404693

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 09/09/2020, 2126 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive, near Green Mountain Mall, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: DUI #2

ACCUSED: Kresten Sterling

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police stopped a Toyota Corolla for an equipment violation. Sterling was operating the vehicle and was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Sterling was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. He was transported to the State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing. Sterling was later released on a citation for DUI and is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 09/28/2020 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/28/2020, 0830 hours

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Crista Maurice & K9 Cole

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648