St. Johnsbury Barracks - DUI #2

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A404693
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/09/2020, 2126 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive, near Green Mountain Mall, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: DUI #2
ACCUSED: Kresten Sterling
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police stopped a Toyota Corolla for an equipment violation. Sterling was operating the vehicle and was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Sterling was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI. He was transported to the State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury for processing. Sterling was later released on a citation for DUI and is scheduled to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 09/28/2020 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/28/2020, 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Crista Maurice & K9 Cole
Vermont State Police - Middlesex
1080 US Rte 2
Middlesex, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648