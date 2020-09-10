New Haven Barracks / Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order / Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B502308

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 09/09/2020, 2045 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Forge Hill Rd. in the Town of Lincoln

VIOLATIONS:

-Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

-Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Michael J. Graziadei

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/09/2020 at approximately 2045 hours, investigation revealed Michael J. Graziadei (51) of Lincoln, VT was in violation of an Abuse Prevention Order. Troopers subsequently located and arrested Graziadei for violation of an Abuse Prevention Order.

While taking him into custody, Graziadei resisted Troopers attempts to place him under arrest.

Graziadei was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/26/2020, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.