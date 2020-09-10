NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / DISORDERLY CONDUCT BY PHONE

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B502298

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: During August and September 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Plank Road, Ferrisburgh

VIOLATION: "Disorderly conduct by use of electronic means," a violation of Title

13 VSA 1027

ACCUSED: Andrew Brons

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh

VICTIM: Amy Egert

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 9, 2020, the Vermont State Police received a

phone problem complaint. The investigation into this incident revealed the accused,

Andrew Brons (56) harrassed and was a general annoyance towards the victim, in this case, Amy Egert (51). This activity was conducted through the use of electronic communications where Brons sent over forty text messages through the course of a single day.

Brons was located and issued a criminal citation to appear before the Addison

Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the aforementioned charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: November 16, 2020, at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Christopher Hein

New Haven Barracks, B Troop

Vermont State Police

802-388-4919 x2768

Christopher.hein@vermont.gov