NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / DISORDERLY CONDUCT BY PHONE
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B502298
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: During August and September 2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Plank Road, Ferrisburgh
VIOLATION: "Disorderly conduct by use of electronic means," a violation of Title
13 VSA 1027
ACCUSED: Andrew Brons
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh
VICTIM: Amy Egert
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 9, 2020, the Vermont State Police received a
phone problem complaint. The investigation into this incident revealed the accused,
Andrew Brons (56) harrassed and was a general annoyance towards the victim, in this case, Amy Egert (51). This activity was conducted through the use of electronic communications where Brons sent over forty text messages through the course of a single day.
Brons was located and issued a criminal citation to appear before the Addison
Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: November 16, 2020, at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Christopher Hein
New Haven Barracks, B Troop
Vermont State Police
802-388-4919 x2768