Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,046 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,581 in the last 365 days.

NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / DISORDERLY CONDUCT BY PHONE

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B502298

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Hein                            

STATION: New Haven Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: During August and September 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Plank Road, Ferrisburgh

VIOLATION: "Disorderly conduct by use of electronic means," a violation of Title

13 VSA 1027

 

ACCUSED: Andrew Brons                                               

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ferrisburgh

 

VICTIM: Amy Egert

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 9, 2020, the Vermont State Police received a

phone problem complaint. The investigation into this incident revealed the accused,

Andrew Brons (56) harrassed and was a general annoyance towards the victim, in this case, Amy Egert (51). This activity was conducted through the use of electronic communications where Brons sent over forty text messages through the course of a single day.

 

Brons was located and issued a criminal citation to appear before the Addison

Superior Court Criminal Division to answer the aforementioned charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: November 16, 2020, at 1230 hours           

COURT: Addison Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Christopher Hein

New Haven Barracks, B Troop

Vermont State Police

802-388-4919  x2768

Christopher.hein@vermont.gov

 

 

You just read:

NEW HAVEN BARRACKS / DISORDERLY CONDUCT BY PHONE

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.