Enochian BioSciences to Present to Investors at 22nd Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ENOB) − Enochian BioSciences , a company focused on gene-modified cellular and immune therapies in infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that it will be making a company presentation to investors on its innovative HIV, Hepatitis B and Oncology platforms at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference.



Enochian BioSciences’ Executive Vice Chair, Dr. Mark Dybul, will be presenting to a live virtual audience on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm Eastern, and will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on Enochian’s website under the Investors/Media section in Events and Presentations .

More information on the conference may be found at H.C. Wainwright’s conference website .

About Enochian BioSciences Inc.

Enochian BioSciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to identifying, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing gene-modified cell therapy. Our gene-modified cell therapy platform can be applied to multiple indications including HIV/AIDS, HBV and Oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this presentation that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the success or efficacy of our pipeline. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” plans,” “expects,” “aims,” “intends” or similar expressions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various uncertainties, including as set forth in Enochian’s most recent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and Enochian undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.





Contact: ir@enochianbio.com