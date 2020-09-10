Danville, CA Author Partners with Local East Bay Publisher to Launch New Children’s Picture Book Series for Ages 0-5
First three titles in picture book series by first-time author celebrates special moments and developmental milestones for newborns and young childrenDANVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Danville resident and mother of two, Valerie Carlson Pressley, announced the launch of a new business, Writing for Kids, and the first three titles in the author’s debut six-book series written to celebrate special moments and developmental milestones for newborns and children through age five. The three books, which are available now, include, I’m Here, I’m Here!, for newborns 0-12 months, I’m One, I’m One!, for children 12-24 months, and I’m Two, I’m Two!, for children ages 2-3. From grabbing toes to taking first steps, the books are written in easy, engaging rhyme designed to showcase a little one’s busy year of growth and achievement. The books feature simple and colorful illustrations by Kayla Lynn Olson-Surface, an award-winning artist and cartoonist. ALIVE Book Publishing, a subsidiary of ALIVE Media in Alamo, California is the publisher of the series.
“When newborns and little ones are busy discovering and developing, parents and grandparents want to capture and remember every moment,” said Valerie Carlson Pressley, author and owner of Writing for Kids. “These books provide a wonderful way to read together, re-live individual milestones that are unique to their child, and delight in what’s to come.”
According to Parents.com and KidsHealth.org, research has shown that in addition to the benefits of one-on-one bonding time during reading, exposing little ones to a range of emotions, visuals, letters, numbers, and developmentally-appropriate activities, can help them more easily transition from babyhood to toddlerhood.
“I’ve been in this business a long time and children’s books for the younger set have historically been a very strong category for us,” said Eric Johnson, COO of ALIVE Media and Books. “This new celebration series is quite unique and we are thrilled to publish them.”
According to recent data from IBISWorld, the market size of the Children’s Book Publishing industry is expected to increase 3.4% in 2020, and revenue in the U.S. is slated to be $2.0B.
The books are available for purchase from the author’s website at www.writingforkids.shop, on Amazon, and BarnesandNoble.com. Additional author, illustrator and book information can be found on Instagram @writingforkids, on Facebook @Writing For Kids, and on the company website: www.writingforkids.shop.
